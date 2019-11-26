Menu
Crime

Doctor’s statement needed for ‘sugar baby’ case

by Lea Emery
26th Nov 2019 6:36 PM
DOCTOR'S statements are needed in the case of a Gold Coast businessman accused of raping "sugar babies" he had hired for sexual services.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The 58-year-old Coombabah man is charged with one count of rape and four counts of procuring sexual acts by false pretences.

The court was told this morning police were seeking additional statements for two doctors who treated the women following the alleged assaults.

It is estimated it will take until January to get those statements.

The man did not appear in court today.

The matter was adjourned to January 14 next year.

