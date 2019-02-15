Doctor faced with unthinkable decision

Doctor used fatherly instinct to save daughter, while another man in a worse condition died.

FATHERLY instinct drove an Adelaide doctor to help his daughter recover from a heroin overdose over a man in a far worse condition, a coroner has heard.

Dr Jack Kerry gave evidence to an inquest into the death of Lucas Adam Pike, who overdosed inside Dr Kerry's CBD medical practice in March 2016.

Dr Kerry told the coroner on Thursday he found Mr Pike and his daughter, Athena Kyriacou, unconscious and instinctively began CPR on her.

"I went straight to my daughter," he said.

"I didn't know whether she was going to come out of it and I didn't know whether Luke Pike would come out of it."

Dr Jack Kerry gave evidence in the Coroners inquest into the death of Lucas Adam Pike at the Coroners Court in Adelaide, revealing fatherly instinct meant he treated his daughter before Mr Pike.

He agreed Mr Pike was in a far worse state than his daughter but said the man had "gone past the point of no return".

However, Dr Kerry said Mr Pike's condition was not a factor in his decision not to work on him.

"If Luke Pike had been the only man in that room... I would have been straight onto him straight away," he said.

Dr Kerry directed another man, Mark Campbell, to perform CPR on Mr Pike and briefly took over when Mr Campbell left the room.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and treated Mr Pike, but they were unable to revive him and he died at the scene.

His daughter, Ms Kyriacou, was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The coroner has heard she, Mr Pike and Mr Campbell had bought $150 worth of heroin and visited the Hindley St practice of Dr Kerry, where Ms Kyriacou worked as a phlebotomist - someone trained to draw blood from a patient.

Earlier in the week, counsel assisting the coroner Naomi Kereru said police could have missed an opportunity to lay charges over the heroin supply.

On the night of Mr Pike's death, officers searched a Kurralta Park home after they established a link between his overdose and the address. They seized drugs and cash, leading to the eventual conviction of a man on trafficking charges.

Ms Kereru said a syringe taken from the medical practice was never recorded in the police report or forensically tested, therefore could not be linked to the supply.

The inquest continues before Coroner Mark Johns.

