Shaun Hosein General GP in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
Doctor goes above and beyond for his patients

30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

JAMES Cook University's general practitioner registrar, Shaun Hosein, is providing a crucial service to patients discharged from Gympie Hospital, so they can transition to community-based care.

The first-year registrar for James Cook University recently won the hospital's Dr Frank Le Bacq Award for patient safety in recognition of his research.

It found that the hospital had become a revolving door for a number of patients with complex needs.

"The research illustrated the need to put patients first, by having effective communication prior to leaving hospital, and ensuring continuity of care with local general practitioners after discharge,” he said.

"This would prevent potential worsening of illness and re-admission to hospital.”

Dr Hosein is ideally placed to put his findings into action.

In February, he was appointed to a new position that lets him run a medical practice at the hospital that bridges the gap between hospital and community-based care.

