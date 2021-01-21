Doctor found no sign of struggle on balcony murder accused

A doctor who examined a man accused of throwing his girlfriend to her

death from a Gold Coast high-rise balcony did not find any injuries

consistent with a struggle in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, is facing a murder

committal hearing in Southport Magistrates Court over the 2013 death

of Breeana Robinson, a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader who was 21 years

old at the time.

Giving evidence by telephone, Doctor Christine Mirakian recalled being asked to perform an examination of Moorea in the hours after the tragedy.

She noted a small patch of redness on a knuckle, consistent with psoriasis.

"It was a tiny abrasion," she said.

She was then asked by defence barrister Angus Edwards whether he had

any scratches or injuries consistent with being involved in a physical

altercation or scuffle.

She said he did not have any other injuries.

The hearing continues.

