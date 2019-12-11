Doctor forged prescriptions for own use

Dr Janka Wrede pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions in the name of two child patients so she could obtain drugs for her own use has been reprimanded.

A PAEDIATRICIAN who forged prescriptions in the name of two child patients, so she could obtain stimulant drugs for her own use, has been reprimanded for professional misconduct.

Dr Janka Wrede, 40, last year pleaded guilty to forgery and uttering charges and was placed on a $1500 two-year good behaviour bond, with no conviction recorded.

The Health Ombudsman later brought disciplinary proceedings against Wrede, who has not practised since her arrest in 2017.

Wrede, who obtained her medical qualifications in Slovakia, where she was born, began practising in Australia in 2007 and was registered as a paediatrician in 2013.

She worked in private practice and as a paediatrician in a southeast Queensland hospital, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

Wrede began self-medicating with stimulant drugs, dexamphetamine and Vyvanse after experiencing health problems and anxiety over her work.

By February, 2017, the doctor was feeling overwhelmed and exhausted and was having difficulty waking up, getting out of bed and functioning, the tribunal heard.

She forged four prescriptions for the stimulant drugs she had been using, in the name of two child patients who did not receive the drugs.

Wrede used the prescriptions and repeat prescriptions to obtain the drugs on a number of occasions over six months.

But a suspicious pharmacist contacted police after checking with the parents of one of the child patients, the tribunal heard.

Wrede was arrested at the pharmacy, while attempting to collect medication and she pleaded guilty to two charges on May 4 last year.

She had been stood down by a hospital and health service and had stopped seeing patients in a private practice in November, 2017, after she was charged.

The tribunal heard Wrede had continued to have treatment for the health problems that led to her committing the offences.

In February she was granted non-practising registration.

The tribunal said Wrede's conduct was a substantial departure from the standard expected of a medical practitioner of her level of training and experience and it deserved denunciation.

The tribunal decided a reprimand was the appropriate sanction.