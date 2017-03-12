Do you want to crawl through the Gympie cemetery at night?

WHILE a Cemetery Crawl might sound like something you would expect to see on an episode of The Walking Dead, the truth can be even stranger than fiction.

The Gympie Family History Society regularly runs events of this type that figuratively unearth the past at the cemetery without turning a single sod of dirt.

The next Cemetery Crawl will be on Wednesday, March 15 at 6.30pm when the GFHS will explore in detail the history of John Joseph Stanley, a promenient and well liked young doctor who died under mysterious circumstances.

John Joseph Stanley was born in Sydney NSW. His father was Matthew Stanley, who appears to have been born in Redfern in 1864 to Patrick and Elizabeth Stanley. His mother was Mary Agnes Kelly.

John was one of 12 children, he was the third of four boys and third youngest of all the children. A brother, William A Stanley, two years older, had died one month after their mother had passed (10 months before John Joseph). The youngest brother Kevin Joseph Stanley was a solicitor in Grafton at the time of John Joseph Stanley's death.

An article from The Gympie Times around the time of his death reads:

MYSTERY DEATH OF YOUNG DOCTOR

ANALYST SEEKS SOLUTION,

AT 29 years of age, Dr. John Joseph Stanley, clever and personable Gympie physician, had already carved himself a big place in the hearts of the towns people. From the day he first practised in the town, four years ago, he began to build up the reputation that made his name a byword for selfless service. He not only gave the poor his prescriptions, free; many a time he gave as well the money to buy them from the chemist.

That is why his funeral, last Monday, was among the very largest ever seen in Gympie. It was a mile long. And speculation has centred keenly upon the mystery of his death ever since he was found stretched out in his bed on the previous Saturday night by the wife of the doctor for whom he had been locum tenens for more than a year, and at whose house in Channon street he had his quarters.

THE news of the popular young doctor's death shocked the whole town. Then it took a sinister turn, with an intimation that a death certificate had been refused and that the police suspected possible irregularity in the manner of Dr. Stanley's death. The doctor had complained that day, Saturday, November 7, that he was feeling run-down, and in need of a break from his duties. For nearly 18 months he had been coping with the large practice of Dr. A. B. Cunningham, which he had accepted when Dr. Cunningham communicated with him, saying that he desired to go to Melbourne to continue studying the eye and ear, with a view to setting up as a specialist in that province.

In addition to seeking the truth into the doctor's mysterious demise, the GFHS will be looking up the stories on the O'Donnell, Dovey, Reed and Garson families from the area.

Cost for the Cemetery Crawl is $7.50 which includes a light supper and a souvenir booklet.

In addition to the Cemetery Crawls where you can learn a little about the people who built up our community, the GFHS occassionally run Mystery History Tours.

These fun bus trips take you on a tour of our past as well as a tour of the region, but the destination remains a mystery until you arrive.

The next tour will be on Sunday March 26, departing at 9.30am from the Gympie Civic Centre.

The cost is $50 with an optional $5 for sausage sizzle lunch and bookings for this event are essential.

For more information on either the Cemetery Crawl or Mystery History Tour contact Di Woodstock on 0419 224 628.