37°
News

Do you want to build a snowman?

Donna Jones | 3rd Dec 2016 9:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOOKING for a quick and fun craft project with the kids? This cute little sock snowman can fit the bill.

You will need:

a sock

2 rubber bands

a cup of rice or wheat grains

cotton wadding or balls

an old jumper

a needle and pink and blue thread

scissors

a hot glue gun

METHOD

1. First, pour the rice/wheat into the toe of the sock. Top with a little cotton wading and wind the first rubber band around the middle, above the rice and wading.

2. Next, pack some wading into the top half of the sock and wind the second rubber band around above that.

Photo:
Photo:

3. Then cut the cuff off the sock and join the top of the sock with the hot glue gun.

4. Roll the top part of the sock up inside itself to form the "beanie”.

5. Push the "head” of the snowman down on to the "body” to conceal the first rubber band and secure with a dob or two of glue from the hot glue gun at the "neck”.

6. Using a basic embroidery stitch, sew the eyes with the blue cotton and the mouth with the pink cotton.

7. Cut a 1cm strip of knitted fabric (roughly 40cm long) from the bottom of the old, close-knitted jumper and make two 2cm long cuts at either end to create fringing.

8. Wrap this around the "neck” of your snowman to further conceal the glue and rubber band, and you are done!

Gympie Times

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

HAILSTONES the size of golf balls and tennis balls have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage after the worst hailstorm in almost 13 years.

Gympie festivals light up in 2015-16

Trees along Mary St lit up in July as part of the Winter Trees festival celebrations. 21 July 2016

Grants and sponsorships were a funding focus of Gympie council.

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Why we need sharks and sharks need us

Tagging sharks is something done with care

Why we can't live without sharks

Local Partners

Gympie family's Christmas wish after horror setback

There are difficult days ahead after another serious setback for 12-year-old Ethan Fuller.

Anger after flowers removed from grave site

UNIMPRESSED: Lynne Mansell at the now bare grave of Pam Carrie.

Lynne Mansell is devastated after her silk flowers were removed.

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Fun for all at festive Widgee markets and chook sale

FEATHERED FRIENDS: Ezrah and Nikodah Hanson check out the poultry the chook sale at Widgee Rural tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

Widgee gears up for Christmas

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

LIFE without the man who has made a career out of showing us all its kaleidoscopic virtues and possibilities, is impossible to countenance.

Do you want to build a snowman?

You'll love this quick and easy craft project.

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

tree change 2 move 2!

448 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $249,000!

Want to move to somewhere in the country? Somewhere you can just put your feet up and relax? Somewhere to grow your own veggies, have a chook or two and breathe...

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 $225,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $334,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

High Position,Views on 2981m2 + SHED

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $363,000

Welcome to this large brick home with 3 living areas, central kitchen, a very large undercover rear verandah, and extra high shedding at the rear of the property...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive master built home. This stunning home is located in an...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!