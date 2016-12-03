Do you want to build a snowman?

LOOKING for a quick and fun craft project with the kids? This cute little sock snowman can fit the bill.

You will need:

a sock

2 rubber bands

a cup of rice or wheat grains

cotton wadding or balls

an old jumper

a needle and pink and blue thread

scissors

a hot glue gun

METHOD

1. First, pour the rice/wheat into the toe of the sock. Top with a little cotton wading and wind the first rubber band around the middle, above the rice and wading.

2. Next, pack some wading into the top half of the sock and wind the second rubber band around above that.

3. Then cut the cuff off the sock and join the top of the sock with the hot glue gun.

4. Roll the top part of the sock up inside itself to form the "beanie”.

5. Push the "head” of the snowman down on to the "body” to conceal the first rubber band and secure with a dob or two of glue from the hot glue gun at the "neck”.

6. Using a basic embroidery stitch, sew the eyes with the blue cotton and the mouth with the pink cotton.

7. Cut a 1cm strip of knitted fabric (roughly 40cm long) from the bottom of the old, close-knitted jumper and make two 2cm long cuts at either end to create fringing.

8. Wrap this around the "neck” of your snowman to further conceal the glue and rubber band, and you are done!