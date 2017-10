The man police are searching for following an incident in Mary St earlier today.

The man police are searching for following an incident in Mary St earlier today. Gympie Police

DO you know this man? If you do, Gympie police need your help.

Police have issued this photograph in relation to a public nuisance incident in Mary St at 9am on October 13.

Locals with any information that could assist police with their investigation are being asked to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1701813142.

Or if you'd like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.