Do you know these 5 people Gympie cops want to talk to?

Gympie police say the person pictured above may be be able to help them with their investigation into a theft in March in Gympie. Contributed

GYMPIE police are looking to speak to the following people in relation to a number of unrelated crimes in the Gympie region.

They warn residents however not to approach anyone believed to be displayed in the images.

1. River Rd, Gympie

WANTED: A man seen on River Rd on Sunday, February 17, 2019 . Contributed

THE person pictured may be able to help police with the investigation into a recent theft on River Rd at Coles Express on Sunday, February 17, 2019 about 7am.

Reference: QP1900336717

2. Wickham Street, Gympie

This person was seen on Wickham St on February 28, 2019 at about 12 noon. Contributed

THE person may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft at Super Cheap Auto on Wickham St on Thursday February 28, 2019 at about 12 noon.

Reference: QP1900415016

3. Chatsworth Rd, Gympie

This person was seen on Chatsworth Road, on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 10pm. Contributed

THE person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Sunday April 7 2019 at about 9:48pm.

Reference: QP1900694536

4. Woolgar Road, Southside

This person was on Woolgar Rd on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at about 7pm. Contributed

THE person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at about 7pm.

Reference: QP1900453443

5. Monkland Street, Gympie

This person was on Monkland St on December 29, 2018 at about 3am. Contributed

THE person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2:47am.

Reference: QP1802441187