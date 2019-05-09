Do you know these 5 people Gympie cops want to talk to?
GYMPIE police are looking to speak to the following people in relation to a number of unrelated crimes in the Gympie region.
They warn residents however not to approach anyone believed to be displayed in the images.
1. River Rd, Gympie
THE person pictured may be able to help police with the investigation into a recent theft on River Rd at Coles Express on Sunday, February 17, 2019 about 7am.
Reference: QP1900336717
2. Wickham Street, Gympie
THE person may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft at Super Cheap Auto on Wickham St on Thursday February 28, 2019 at about 12 noon.
Reference: QP1900415016
3. Chatsworth Rd, Gympie
THE person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Sunday April 7 2019 at about 9:48pm.
Reference: QP1900694536
4. Woolgar Road, Southside
THE person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at about 7pm.
Reference: QP1900453443
5. Monkland Street, Gympie
THE person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent theft on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2:47am.
Reference: QP1802441187