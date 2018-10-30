Do we suffer from small town syndrome?

GYMPIE region is currently taking advice from people who advocate making the natural, built and environmental attributes of the area more commercial.

Their proposals, in a report currently out for public comment, seem at first glance to belittle some of the qualities that make the region what it is; things we should be careful not to lose in the process of becoming like everyone else.

We are accused of having too many cheap shops, not enough toy town "contemporary country” heritage uniformity, too many people coming here and enjoying natural things for nothing and staying with friends and family.

The much loved Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding experience, which the community had to fight to save and which in its present form is brand new, is dismissed as tired.

And the report welcomes massively increased driving on Cooloola Coast beaches, attributing this to clever marketing - as though the current holiday parking lot state of the beach is not bad enough.

We seem to stand accused of being too real for tourism, too unique to be promoted to a mass market world, too wholesome to be glamorous.

Marketing people should know that Gympie needs to retain its folksy "point of difference,” because there are millions of over-priced, air conditioned nightmare resort cities. The world is full of them.