Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The world is being smothered in red tape.
The world is being smothered in red tape.
News

Do we really need a policy on every damned thing?

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
29th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE is supposed to be fun, spontaneous and a touch controversial.

But I can’t help but feel this is being sucked away with the enthusiasm of Dracula at a Red Cross thanks to a passionate bureaucratic love affair with “policy” and box ticking.

Of course this isn’t a specific council issue.

Governments across the world seem to take perverse pleasure in making rules.

It’s like playing Monopoly with someone who thinks the rule book is about 40 pages too short.

Some people believe this game dioes not have enough rules.
Some people believe this game dioes not have enough rules.

And like Monopoly it’s bound to end in tears, fights, and the silver dog being run over by a real-life car.

Yesterday’s town hall protester is a good example.

A decision on commemorating a family with clear key community ties stalled because there was no policy to fall back on.

So instead of a “good news about a history-making family” story, we’ve arrived at the “frustrated man takes to CBD with a loudspeaker” one.

Steve Jensen protests continued delays to his request for a memorial plaque for his parents, which was stalled because the council was still working on its policy.
Steve Jensen protests continued delays to his request for a memorial plaque for his parents, which was stalled because the council was still working on its policy.

Do we really need a carefully curated document to justify decisions on every damned thing? When do we say enough is enough?

I don’t know, but I’ve no doubt someone, somewhere is writing a policy for this.

bureaucrats government gympie council policies red tape
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        premium_icon 6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        News The people due to appear in Gympie court today for a range of different reasons.

        Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

        News ‘Haven’t gone airborne, but it was close’: Couple in horror smash

        Warning to bargain hunters sussing out ‘hail cars’

        premium_icon Warning to bargain hunters sussing out ‘hail cars’

        Weather The RACQ has warned car buyers looking for a bargain to beware of “hail sales”...