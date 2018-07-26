Do we have another Landcare winner this year?

SAVING WORK: Mary River lungfish are among the beneficiaries of Gympie region's award winning Landcare work.

DAGUN farmer and naturalist Steve Burgess took Gympie region to victory in the 2016 Bob Hawke Landcare Award, celebrating his and his community's contribution to the health of soils, vegetation and biodiversity.

Now, two years later, the awards are being held again, with nominations open until August 23.

The awards are held every two years, recognising a "Landcarer with a passion” for improving environmental outcomes.

Entrants are selected for their contribution to environmental wellbeing "through sustainable agricultural and land management practices”.

The $50,000 award aims to help winners develop their knowledge and skills.

Nominations are now open and details can be found at www.bobhawkelandcareaward.com.au'

Nominees should be dedicated to caring for the land, a champion of better environmental practices, and passionate about sharing their knowledge and time with others.

A spokesman said Mr Burgess had run Wurraglen Nature Refuge in Dagun for almost 20 years, combining sustainable market farming and light grazing.

A strong believer in promoting the Landcare ethic as an integral part of society and culture, Mr Burgess was delighted to be honoured with the award.

"This award has given me opportunities to further my research in soil health and conservation techniques,” he said.