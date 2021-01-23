Menu
An unlicensed P plater has been told to “do the maths” after being caught unaware of his demerit point suspension.
News

‘Do the maths’: Gympie magistrate blasts P-plater’s driving excuse

JOSH PRESTON
23rd Jan 2021 7:00 AM
The message was simple from Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan to a young P-plater caught driving on a licence that had been taken off him for too many demerit points: “Do the maths”.

Here are 11 things happening in Gympie on Australia Day

Christopher James Gallaher, 19, pleaded guilty to driving on a disqualified licence in court on Thursday, after he was caught behind the wheel by police on November 18 last year.

The court heard Gallaher had been driving on that occasion because he wasn’t aware his licence was suspended.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan.
How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“You’re a P plater and you’ve racked up seven points. How many points do you get on your P plates? Four. Do the maths,” Mr Callaghan told Gallaher while sentencing him.

Gallaher’s licence was disqualified by court order for the next six months, and he was fined $150.

A conviction was not recorded against him.

gympie court gympie-crime gympie news
