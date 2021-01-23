‘Do the maths’: Gympie magistrate blasts P-plater’s driving excuse

An unlicensed P plater has been told to “do the maths” after being caught unaware of his demerit point suspension.

The message was simple from Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan to a young P-plater caught driving on a licence that had been taken off him for too many demerit points: “Do the maths”.

Christopher James Gallaher, 19, pleaded guilty to driving on a disqualified licence in court on Thursday, after he was caught behind the wheel by police on November 18 last year.

The court heard Gallaher had been driving on that occasion because he wasn’t aware his licence was suspended.

“You’re a P plater and you’ve racked up seven points. How many points do you get on your P plates? Four. Do the maths,” Mr Callaghan told Gallaher while sentencing him.

Gallaher’s licence was disqualified by court order for the next six months, and he was fined $150.

A conviction was not recorded against him.