'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

LOCAL entrepreneur Arkin Mackay has been recognised as one of Australia's up-and-coming businesswomen, winning a scholarship from the Women's Business School to participate in their Ignite Program.

The program runs for six months, giving participants strategic business skills, inspiration, support, and networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs across the country.

Women's Business School co-founder Peace Mitchell said the scholarship program was about helping women become their best.

"Providing scholarships to the women's business school is not just about giving women access to education, although of course they do get that, it's about sending a message to women that says 'you matter', 'you have great ideas', 'you have potential' and 'you can do this',” Ms Mackay said.

"What started as a fix for my own bad hair days has become a bustling local business. My mother has dusted off her treadle sewing machine, and my girlfriend has worn out two ironing boards so far. We're taking the traditional women's sewing circle to a much funkier place,” she said.

'Do rags' are handmade in her Gympie studio, using supplies bought from local businesses, as well as fabrics hand-selected from across the world.

Her headscarf design eliminates knots, bobby pins and complications - a stitched-in wire makes for comfortable, versatile and easy styling.

Ms Mackay's business began at Gympie Regional Gallery's Suitcase Markets in 2013, and she has gone on to sell her much-loved 'Do Rags' - wired headwraps in a dizzying range of fabrics - to appreciative wearers at artisan markets around South East Queensland, as well as in shops and online to buyers all over the world.

Coordinator of the Suitcase Markets Julie Pratt described Ms Mackay as the epitome of creative entrepreneurship: humble beginnings growing to develop a product that was both unique and in demand.

"We applaud her continuous improvement and feel proud to have helped her during this journey,” Ms Pratt said.

Arkin takes up the scholarship in Melbourne later this month, and will then return to the sewing machine, keeping up with growing demand for her innovative product.

The next Twilight Suitcase Market is at the Gympie Regional Gallery on March 4 from 4-7pm.

