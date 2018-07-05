Do not fear as the cupcakes are still here in Gympie

LIFE'S A CUPCAKE: New owner Krystel Porter has taken over Heaven Leigh Cupcakes in Gympie alongside her Mother.

LIFE'S A CUPCAKE: New owner Krystel Porter has taken over Heaven Leigh Cupcakes in Gympie alongside her Mother. Philippe Coquerand

CUPCAKES are heavenly in Gympie with new owner Krystel Porter excited to take on the business.

Ms Porter recently purchased the Heaven Leigh Cupcakes store based at 3 Hughes Terrace alongside her mother Cindy and said it's a business they can run together.

"My mum has terminal cancer. She was diagnosed for six months, it's now been 18 months and we just needed something to do,” she said.

"The previous owner ran the business for five years and it has a really good reputation and we're just looking forward to continuing on with the same products and giving back to the community.”

Ms Porter said they wanted to bring in a few new additions to the store.

"We're hoping to make some pavlovas and maybe some other sweets that we can bring out depending on what the public wants,” she said.

"The customers have been very supportive and they're loving the cupcakes.

"All the same girls are here, they're great.”

Heaven Leigh Cupcakes are open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Weekdays the store is open from 7am until 4.30pm and on Saturday from 7am until 1pm.

Ms Porter said she's always loved a good cupcake and was looking forward to experimenting with new flavours.

"Who doesn't like a good sweet, you can't beat it,” she said.

"We have the Elmo cupcake but we call it the Monster and it's delicious.”

The store is attracting visitors from across Queensland with a lot of people visiting from as far as Mackay.

"We have people from Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone, so I'd like to think the word has gotten around that Gympie is selling some of the best food,” Ms Porter said.

"People appreciate the cupcakes and they come to just eat them.”

Ms Porter said she's planning to stay in Gympie for the long run.

"Hopefully we'll be successful and will be here for years to come,” she said.