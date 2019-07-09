Do 'faceless' people behind anti-mayor letter even exist?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

WELL, it did not take long to work out just who the faceless business people are who supposedly wrote the paid advertisement or open letter to the Mayor of Gympie Regional Council.

This letter very nearly had to carry the "authorised by” sign on the bottom as it was almost election advertising. It was also strange that it was not written to council as all councillors make decisions.

Mayor Mick Curran at the Gympie Sands.

Just a day after the "concerned business owners” placed the paid advert, along with another nameless "concerned business person” with their letter to the editor along with other letters, blow me down if Cr Hartwig didn't announce that he will stand for the Mayor's position at the next election.

Of course it was probably just a coincidence, but I am probably very cynical in my thoughts and it would have been better if the concerned people put their names to their open letter if, in fact, they do exist.

Councillor and mayoral candidate at the 2020 council election, Glen Hartwig.

I did think that when so much time and space was given to the Rattler in the paid ad, I first thought of one person who has written letters to the editor at least 35 times rubbishing the Rattler, but again, I may be a bit cynical.

Blow me down, if only a couple more days later, another candidate sticks their name in the ring to be elected at next election. Again, I am cynical. Maybe it's another coincidence.

With nine months to go, these candidates will have to hope that they did not trip up and get found wanting.

Cr Hartwig has his smoke and mirrors theory but he has yet to come up with any substantial material to back his claim.

WAYNE PLANT,

SOUTHSIDE (ABRIDGED)

No reply on land grab silence

THERE has been no reply from any of the State Government ministers responsible for the article (The Gympie Times, June 29) referring to the "Official land grab silence”.

This is a very serious issue from a valuation viewpoint.

It is a concern that boundaries of different categories of vegetation can shift on a map without appropriate legislative safeguards. It goes against the fairness that Australia aspires to.

To do nothing to protect this eventually affects all Australians because the value of income producing rural land is linked to productivity.

The world requires a huge increase in the supply of food.

Australia is a country which has the comparative advantage to reap the reward. It will not happen if we as a population do not recognise this and because of the legislative failings, we think that everything will work out without addressing these crucial issues. This matter affects all landholders and not just income producing properties.

In fairness to the ministers responsible for these portfolios, I can only assume that the time delay in replying is due to their proper and detailed investigation and potential diligent response to this problem which faces the valuation of rural land and other affected land.

Lindsay Horswood,

Gympie

Ambulance bearers sought for centenary

IN 1921 a building of great significance and importance to the town of Longreach, Queensland, was opened and became the home of the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade.

This building will be celebrating its centenary in 2021.

A book is being compiled by volunteers to document the history of the past 100 years of this heritage listed building.

Over the years, many people ventured to Longreach to carry out the valuable and demanding work of ambulance bearers (officers).

For the book, we are seeking contributions from relatives or friends of those who served as bearers.

Anyone who would like to contribute, please send information to 158 Ibis Street, Longreach Qld, 4730.

Alternatively contact Elaine 0488 986 557 or email elaineb1@tpg.com.au.

Elaine Britton,

Longreach