DNA match for old crime, drug use claimed as excuse and pain drives mother’s drug offence

In brief

Childhood crime

A YOUNG Gympie woman’s childhood burglary was a perfect enough crime for 10 years, until a DNA match from recent unrelated offences brought her to justice.

The woman, 24, cannot be named because she was 14 at the time (February 5, 2012). She pleaded guilty to the burglary of Long’s Crescent Rd One Stop Shop. Police told the court she stole Coca-Cola and energy drinks. She told police she had no memory of the 2012 offence, but was drinking a lot at the time and “doing things of that nature.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan discharged her with no further penalty, saying she would only have been reprimanded as a child.

‘Too stoned for court’

A COOROIBAH man told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday he would fight a bail breach charge, on the grounds that he was stoned at the time of his scheduled appearance in Maroochydore District Court on March 8 last year. “You reckon that’s an excuse, do you?” magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man, who appeared by video link from jail.Ian Charles Victor McIlvenna told the court he would also a charge of failing to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on February 26 last year. He was remanded for hearing on the bail charges in Gympie on April 6.

False prescription bond

A YOUNG Gympie mother was placed on a $400 Good Behaviour Bond for 12 months after she pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to falsifying a prescription to obtain painkillers.

The court was told Chloe Rose Anderson, 21, was normally prescribed the opioid Tramadol, but when she suffered severe pain on a Sunday, she found her regular doctor’s clinic was closed.

At Gympie Hospital, she was refused the drug and falsified a prescription. Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered that no conviction be recorded.