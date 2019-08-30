Djokovic’s wife’s breast milk cosmetics

Jelena Djokovic to make cosmetics from her own breast milk. Picture: Instagram/ Jelena Djokovic

Jelena Djokovic has revealed she will make cosmetics from her own breast milk, among other things such as soap.

The wife of tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic, 33, has explained she can't bring herself to throw away her frozen breast milk after she stumbled across a whole batch following a holiday.

The mother-of-two posted a snap of her leftover milk on Instagram to her 476,000 followers, saying she had concocted a plan to ensure it didn't go to waste, The Sun reported.

It would appear the milk is leftover from when she had her daughter Tara, who was born in September 2017.

"Came back home after few months of travel and I found all these frozen breast milk bags," Jelena said on her Instagram story.

"Nights and days of pumping and part of me just cannot believe we didn't use them all!"

She said even though people had told her the milk expires and she should throw the bags away, she "just couldn't".

"Luckily, @foryouandyourbaby as always, encouraged me to find another purpose for them - make a soap, a bath … use it for cosmetics," she said, ending the post with consecutive "smiley" emojis.

"And I will!!!" she added.

Jelena's new enterprise comes with Novak currently competing in the US Open, where he has progressed through to the third round.

The pair's marriage had been put under the microscope earlier this year after Jelena failed to attend Novak's incredible Wimbledon final win in July.

Their relationship has been dogged by controversy down the years, but the pair looked loved-up as they enjoyed a beach break in Marbella.

On the court, Novak looks set to continue his superb 2019.

The Serbian ace, 32, thumped Roberto Carballes Baena before Wednesday night's straight sets win over Juan Ignacio Londero to make it through the early stages unscathed.

