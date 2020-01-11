Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Tennis

Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International

by Warren Partland
11th Jan 2020 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Adelaide International has been dealt a huge blow by world No.2 Novak Djokovic's decision to pull out of the tournament.

The withdrawal of the reining Australian and Wimbledon Open champion was announced on Saturday morning, just hours before he contested the ATP Cup semi-final against Russia in Sydney.

"We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open."

Australian Alex de Minaur is now the highest ranked player in the men's draw at No.18.

The first round of the Memorial Drive event is on Sunday.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide international novak djokovic serbia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87
    • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM
    Parkway set up fire GoFundMe

    Parkway set up fire GoFundMe
    • 11th Jan 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to receive as much as 50mm of rainfall.

        Lifesavers target hidden killer in our surf – maybe it’s you

        premium_icon Lifesavers target hidden killer in our surf – maybe it’s you

        News Rainbow Beach had a perfect survival rate for surfers last year, but Queensland’s...

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.

        Fraser dingoes ‘blamed for human error’ and disputed science

        premium_icon Fraser dingoes ‘blamed for human error’ and disputed science

        News HERITAGE listing blamed for excessive visitation on Fraser Island, with dingoes...