Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dumb thing DJ did after being on the run for three years

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Jul 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE on the run from police and want to stay hidden, don't post your whereabouts on social media.

Nimbin Police have arrested a man they allege has been on the run for three years after a Facebook post revealed his location.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege they have been looking for a 34-year-old man with outstanding warrants for more than three years.

"Last week the 34-year-old advertised on Facebook that he would be performing as a DJ at a Dunoon party.

"Police were advised of the Facebook post.

"They attended and located the man, who was also in possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

"He was placed under arrest and had the two warrants executed."

He will face Lismore Local Court today on the warrants and drug matter.

cannabis bust editors picks nimbin northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fire disaster: Confused farmers feared breaking law

    premium_icon Fire disaster: Confused farmers feared breaking law

    Environment The State Government has released reviews in last year’s devastating Queensland bushfires and flooding disaster.

    History repeats as ice addict's jail drug import plan fails

    premium_icon History repeats as ice addict's jail drug import plan fails

    Crime Isaac Milan Robert Zaknic busted trying to bring drugs into jail

    How one Gympie group makes the process of dying easier

    premium_icon How one Gympie group makes the process of dying easier

    News 'They're the ones who'll be there at the end'

    Gympie social workers 'humbled' to be part of grief process

    premium_icon Gympie social workers 'humbled' to be part of grief process

    News Social workers humbled to be part of death process