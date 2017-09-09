Dizzying heights for Gympie mumtrepreneur

GYMPIE'S POWER 30: #4 JODY ALLEN

FROM an expectant mother who started a parenting blog in the spare room of her house after being made redundant to the star of an upcoming national television series; Jody Allen's climb to fame is dizzying.

The bright and bubbly Gympie woman began sharing money saving tips and had quickly built a platform for other mums to talk to each other 24 hours a day.

Half a million followers later, the mother of two now has a readership of up to 1,000,000 mums per month on her website, has one of the most popular parenting websites in the country and is about to publish her fourth book with Penguin Publishing.

Making waves across the nation, Mrs Allen is Agforce Queensland Ambassador for the Every Family Needs a Farmer 2017 Campaign and has highlighted the importance of farmers in our community, appearing on an episode of ABC's Landline.

Alongside the state's most innovative, Mrs Allen also made the Advance Queensland Community Digital Champion list and to top it off her Stay at Home Mum TV Show starts on Channel 7 in October.