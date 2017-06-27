DIY for free at Bunnings Warehouse Gympie during July

Take advantage during July of the free DIY workshops held each weekend for both adults and children.

YOU can learn to tackle your own DIY projects with expert team members this month as part of Bunnings Warehouse Gympie's DIY Workshops for both adults and children.

The adult workshops are held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm and these free workshops will arm you with all the necessary top tips, ideas and confidence to complete your own home and garden projects.

Children also have the chance to get creative and learn DIY skills at free Kids DIY Workshops, held in-store every weekend. Workshop times vary so contact Bunnings Warehouse Gympie or visit Bunnings.com.au/yourstore for times.

This weekend there will be workshops on indoor DIY projects for the adults and holiday fun for the kids.

Here's what else is coming up in July:

JULY 8 & 9

Adults can get involved in Kitchen, Bathroom & Laundry DIY, while the kids can have fun at the Art Class Workshops.

JULY 15 & 16

It's Painting & Plastering DIY for the adults and the kids can get stuck into a Game Maker's Workshop.

JULY 22 & 23

The adults will learn all about Windows & Doors while the kid's can learn about woodwork.

JULY 29 & 30

The adults can learn about DIY Flooring while a special workshop on Growing Your Own will keep the kids occupied.

For more information on any of the workshops mentioned pop into Bunnings Warehouse Gympie at 5 Hall Rd Glanmire or call the store on 5489 8900.