Divisive $2b wind farm, COVID recovery in Gympie spotlight

The $2 billion Toolara wind farm and Gympie's economic future are on the agenda at this month's Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting.

THIS month’s Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting will welcome back an “esteemed” speaker, who last year told a packed audience how the region could cash in on $250 million of missed opportunity.

The Chamber of Commerce says it is “beyond excited” to be joined by guest speaker Neil Glentworth, as he shares how the Gympie region can stimulate economic growth post-COVID.

Expected to sell out the meeting, Mr Glentworth will reveal why the Gympie region will matter “more than ever” in a post-COVID world, how the region should adapt and embrace changes that COVID has delivered, and what businesses should do to help make the change.

Mr Glentworth is the founder and chairman of information and data management firm GWI, and his passion for government transparency led to him becoming the executive chairman of Redman Solutions, a specialist in powering a more effective and accountable government.

Mr Glentworth said he was passionate about productivity at a macro level and was an active advocate of economic growth and the creation of public and shareholder value.

Known for his no-nonsense advice with a focus on practical ways to leverage data for social and economic benefit, Mr Glentworth last year spoke to the Chamber about how the region was missing out on $250 million.

“You have heritage, hills, beaches, you have opportunities,” he said last year.

“I’m flabbergasted by the opportunities of this area.

“And you have quarter of a billion dollars driving past your door.”

That figure was, he said, the value of the tourism spending which bypassed Gympie on its way to Fraser Island.

Also on the agenda this month is the contentious $2 billion Toolara wind farm, and Forest Wind’s Jane Daniels will address the meeting about the project and the estimated 400-500 jobs it will deliver to the region.

The October 19 breakfast meeting will kick off at 6:45am at The Pavilion and tickets can be purch ased here.

An individual serving breakfast will be available from local catering company The Madhatter & Co, and the event is being run in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, with guests asked to sign in on arrival.