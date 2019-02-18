Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Shocking footage of violent school fight
Breaking

DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Feb 2019 6:41 PM | Updated: 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warning: Disturbing content

SHOCKING footage has emerged of Bundaberg North State High School students in a violent brawl, with one teen wielding a screwdriver.

 

VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.
VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.

>>MORE: Secret online video hub flaunts sickening school fights 

Submitted anonymously, the video shows multiple students pulling hair, exchanging punches and kicking each other in the head.

The 44-second video shows one of the students holding a screwdriver and, in a sickening act, one student stomps on another students head.

At the end of the video, believed to have been shot today, three adults are seen running over to intervene.

The video was provided by a concerned mother, who said they would never send their child to the school after seeing the footage.

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Education.

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks queensland school fight
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Investigators taking Gympie crocodile sighting seriously

    premium_icon Investigators taking Gympie crocodile sighting seriously

    News Two crocodiles were removed from the Mary River in 2013 and 2014.

    Boy, 15, sentenced over One Mile school fire

    premium_icon Boy, 15, sentenced over One Mile school fire

    News 'If you were 18 ... when you did this, you would be going to jail.'

    Gympie MP confronted by eerie scene of NQ floods

    premium_icon Gympie MP confronted by eerie scene of NQ floods

    News The MP called the scene 'confronting.'