'Disturbing' stats show DV breaches on the rise in Wide Bay

STATISTICS sourced from Queensland Police have revealed domestic violence breaches in the Wide Bay region and across Queensland have increased in the past year.

Statements made by the LNP quoted QPS records of 27,613 DV breaches in Queensland last year, up 1988 from 2017 statistics.

Of those breaches, 1869 occurred within the Wide Bay region, showing an increase of 145 breaches on the 1724 recorded in 2017.

The Wide Bay numbers saw a more dramatic rise than any other region including the Sunshine Coast, which saw a spike of 88 breaches to bring its total to 1209.

Townsville had the most breaches of the limited data set, recording 128 more breaches to reach 2852 last year, while the Gold Coast saw 130 more offences to finish on 2423 breaches in 2018, up from 2293 in 2017.

Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Stephen Bennett described the trend as "disturbing” and claimed it needed urgent attention from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the State Government.

Domestic Violence breaches by region - 2018 statistics

Wide Bay

2018 - 1869 breaches

2017 - 1724 breaches

Difference: +145 breaches in 2018

Sunshine Coast

2018 - 1209 breaches

2017 - 1121 breaches

Difference: +88 breaches in 2018

Gold Coast

2018 - 2423 breaches

2017 - 2293 breaches

Difference: +130 breaches in 2018

Townsville

2018 - 2852 breaches

2017 - 2724 breaches

Difference: +128 breaches in 2018