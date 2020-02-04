Disturbing photos inside Epstein’s estate

Disturbing video taken inside Jeffrey Epstein's sprawling Palm Beach estate gives an inside look into the late billionaire's creepy proclivities - including a taste for pink carpets, red-light-district lighting and plenty of images of nude young women.

The video, released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office on Monday, depicts a 2005 walk-through of the house that investigators from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office undertook as part of their probe into Epstein and allegations that he sexually abused more than a dozen minors.

Inside the estate. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office

Investigators first entered the 1321sq m property with their guns drawn and climbed a curved staircase decked out in bright pink carpets that led to a hallway with an eerie red light, several guest rooms and a large master bedroom.

The video shows investigators combing through a series of guest rooms, many decorated with pastel pink or baby blue walls, that have toys inside, including a pink pig stashed in a closet and a teddy bear on the bedside table in one of the rooms.

A bedside table. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office

In a hallway outside the master bedroom, Epstein embellished the area with a sculpture of a woman's backside, a painting of a young nude girl splayed across a white massage table and another image that was so explicit, investigators blurred it out, the video shows.

It's believed to be the image of a young girl, around age six, bending over in a short dress with her backside exposed, according to the Daily Mail.

The pervy financier's penchant for young women's derrières is evident across the compound with a slew of photos showing exposed backsides, including at least one inside the master bedroom.

Inside the bedroom's master bathroom is a black and white sketch of his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and her dog, alongside a photo of Maxwell naked on a beach.

Ghislaine Maxwell and her dog. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office

Curiously, the bathroom includes a desk, complete with notepads, pens and more photos, as well as a full dental chair with magnifying glasses, sharp tools and what appears to be a vibrator.

Inside a closed lavatory in the bathroom, a large image of the backside of a nude woman showering faces anyone sitting on the toilet above yet another desk with more pens, notepads and a few pairs of reading glasses.

Just outside, sketches of nude male and female bodies dot the wall, including a sketch of a young woman in a fetal position and another showing a muscular woman with lopsided breasts.

Above the toilet. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office

Just outside the estate's pool is a cluttered gym and a small office area that shows a photo of a baby girl and an image of Epstein with three young women in what appears to be a chain massage. The photo shows Epstein sitting in a chair with three women behind him, all touching each other's shoulders or heads.

Behind an elliptical in the home gym is a photo of what appears to be a teen girl in a skimpy black bikini posing by a rocky cliff and another image showing another possibly teen girl laying naked in the sand.

One of the many photographs. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office

Many of the images were taken in as evidence, but Palm Beach prosecutors ultimately fumbled the case in 2008, letting Epstein off with a sweetheart deal that included a 13-month prison stint and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

Despite interviews with more than a dozen victims, many with similar stories, Epstein pleaded guilty to just one count of solicitation of a minor.

Manhattan prosecutors opened a new sex-trafficking investigation into Epstein in 2019, but the case was closed after the billionaire mysteriously killed himself while locked up in a federal jail.

Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Another bare bottom. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office

Some images were blurred by investigators. Picture: Palm Beach State Attorney's Office