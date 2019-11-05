Menu
A cowardly anonymous letter has been sent out to Pie Creek residents threatening to drown an allegedly roaming cat. FILE PHOTO
Disturbing letter sent to Gympie region cat owners

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
5th Nov 2019 12:30 AM
A GYMPIE region resident was shocked to discover a disturbing anonymous note threatening to drown a supposedly wandering cat in her mailbox this week.

The Pie Creek resident, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her 13-year-old tabby cat named Sylvester, said she wanted to expose the note for its malicious threats, calling it “evil”.

The letter began “Note to Residents” before launching into its violent, anti-feline tirade.

“If you live in the Rocks Rd/Roselea Ave/Eel Creek Rd/Koala Court etc. vicinity, and you have a grey cat with white feet and white lower jaw, keep it indoors at night!” it said.

“Or it might get a long swimming lesson inside a cat trap at the bottom of a wheelie bin full of water.”

This disturbing note, threatening to drown a resident's cat, was left in mailboxes around the Pie Creek area this week.
It was unsigned.

The resident said she agreed cats should be locked up at night to prevent them wandering into neighbouring properties or being hit by cars, but said the “nastiness” of the letter was more than a little bit too far.

“Everyone in the street has got a cat, and I just thought it was really nasty,” she said.

“I thought it was cruel, and very cruel to animals. We don’t really see the neighbours around here, Koala Ct is a fair way away from here.

“I agree cats should be locked up at night, but saying something like that is a bit rough.

“What if it’s a little kid’s cat? Imagine the poor people who own it. A neighbour suggested I take it to the RSPCA but I’m not sure what they would do with it.”

It’s not the first time angry anonymous notes, or worse, have been sent to pet owners in recent times.

A Gold Coast resident received a letter saying “Shut your f****** little YapYap (sic) dog up before I get it removed!!!” in September, while Maryborough woman Tracey Spoor had one of her two dogs killed less than a day after she got a threatening note in the mail in June.

Another Maryborough resident witnessed a woman drop mince laced with poison in his front yard in August.

