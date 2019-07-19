Disturbing find in nursing home probe

HEALTH authorities have made a disturbing discovery into their major probe into the Earle Haven nursing home crisis where 70 people were evacuated last week.

Significant non compliance has been found during a federal investigation into the Gold Coast aged care facility.

The Bulletin has obtained a letter from federal health officers where families were updated on the sanctions imposed after last Thursday's evacuation.

Residents were told the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission commenced a review audit the following day.

Inside Earle Haven Retirement Village after residents were moved from the facility.

"The Commission found evidence of significant noncompliance with the requirements of the Aged Care Quality Standards," the Department of Health delegate wrote.

The sanctions imposed mean People Care Pty Ltd, which owns the Earle Haven Retirement Village, will not receive payment for new residents until January 13.

An administrator has been appointed to ensure People Care Pty Ltd meets its governance responsibilities, including how it keeps clinical records.

QUEENSLAND TO NAME, SHAME PRIVATE AGED-CARE HOMES

"Places at the service will be suspended as they become vacant, and any vacant places will be revoked if the service is closed," the health delegate wrote.

Residents and their families will be updated at meeting at the retirement village at 11am today.

"The Department has employed the services of a nurse adviser who can assist you and your loved ones," the delegate told families.

Nursing homeowner Arthur Miller told the Bulletin yesterday he would also be at the meeting this morning.

"I have met with the federal government everyday this week," Mr Miller said.

"There is much more to this, we are trying to get it straightened out."

Ambulances and removal trucks leave the Earle Haven retirement complex. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Moncrieff MP Angie Bell, who intends to be at the meeting, told the Bulletin: "Ensuring the safety and care of residents at Earle Haven has been the Government's highest priority for the past few days.

"Staff from the Commonwealth Department of Health are continuing to work to ensure residents of the Earle Haven Retirement Village settle into their temporary arrangements as quickly and safely as possible."

Opposition Queensland health spokesman and Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates described the latest developments as a "tragic situation".

"We need to get to the bottom of what happened so it never happens again. I would hope that all levels of government can work together in the interest of the residents, without the political grandstanding and blame game that we have seen from Labor," she said.