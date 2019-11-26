Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jofra Archer looks at the crowd after being dismissed at Bay Oval. Picture: AP/Mark Baker
Jofra Archer looks at the crowd after being dismissed at Bay Oval. Picture: AP/Mark Baker
Cricket

‘Disturbing’: Archer racially abuse in New Zealand

25th Nov 2019 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

New Zealand Cricket bosses said Monday they will personally apologise to England fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was racially abused during the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

The Barbados-born Archer, considered one of the most promising all-rounders in world cricket, tweeted he was disturbed to hear racial insults "whilst battling to help save my team".

The 24-year-old featured in a late show of resistance with Sam Curran in a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket before New Zealand wrapped up the match for an innings and 65 runs victory.

Stream the NZ v England Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," Archer tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) public affairs manager Richard Boock said there is "zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language" at all cricket venues in New Zealand.

NZC "will contact Mr. Archer to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton", Boock said.

He said they will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the person responsible and will refer any relevant information to the police.

Jofra Archer looks at the crowd after being dismissed at Bay Oval. Picture: AP/Mark Baker
Jofra Archer looks at the crowd after being dismissed at Bay Oval. Picture: AP/Mark Baker

New Zealand said their comprehensive innings victory over England was among their very best after Neil Wagner's five-wicket burst sealed the first Test.

The tireless left-armer took the last two England wickets in successive balls for a five-wicket haul and to complete the rout by an innings and 65 runs late on the final day.

While England captain Joe Root lamented a disappointing batting effort, and the lack of a bowler with Wagner's application, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson celebrated his side's match-defining innings of 615 for nine declared.

"To lose the toss and be 350 behind in the first innings it required something special," Williamson said.

"It's certainly right up there in terms of a tough, grinding Test victory."

More Stories

Show More
england and wales cricket board jofra archer new zealand cricket racial abuse
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        premium_icon How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        News Report into narcotics reveals region played a sad, key part in the rapid expansion of the drug.

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        News The scheduled lighting of the tree event will also be postponed to December 2020...

        100 Gympie teachers, support staff could be ‘locked out’

        premium_icon 100 Gympie teachers, support staff could be ‘locked out’

        News 100 Gympie Catholic school teachers and support staff could be locked out of their...

        DOCS fail: ‘It’s beyond a f---ing joke’

        premium_icon DOCS fail: ‘It’s beyond a f---ing joke’

        News “I never stopped fighting to help protect those girls."