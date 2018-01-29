Disturbance draws heat for drug offender

NOISE AND TROUBLE: A Gympie court has heard of a man who might have been better off not making a fuss.

A MAN who became upset when told he had to move out of a Gladstone Road home might have been better off not making a fuss, according to information revealed in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court was told Mark Allen Johnstone, 40 was on parole when police found drugs and alleged drug equipment at the dispute scene on January 12.

The court was told police attending a disturbance at 11.45pm found items allegedly used to make meth amphetamine, as well as marijuana, electric scales.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Johnstone was on parole at the time.

He jailed him for one month, but suspended the sentence for six months.