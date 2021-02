Gympie District Court, where sittings will be held for the next two weeks.

Gympie District Court, where sittings will be held for the next two weeks.

Gympie District Court sittings continue in Gympie today with two people facing charges on day two of sittings that will last for two weeks.

Nathan Dawes is due for mention at 9.30am and at 10am, Jaymie Barker is on trial.

Judge Cash QC will preside.

