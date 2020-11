District Court criminal sittings at Gympie today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gympie :

JOHNSTON, DAWES, BARKER, SPENCER | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MENZIES; Kay | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

POOLEY: Jonathon | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Application to Vary Bail)

ALVE: Kyle | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 10:45 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

BELBECK; Jack William | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAN; Michael Ethan | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GREEN; Robert Michael | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WICKMANN: James Justin | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

