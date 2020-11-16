Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Gympie, November 16
District Court criminal sittings at Gympie, November 16
Crime

Gympie District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gympie :

JOHNSTON, Russell | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

CROWLEY,Jack | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

KILLIAN, Bradley | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WILLIAMS, Thomas | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GALLAHER, Teleaha | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MATTHEWS, Peter | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

ISAACSON, Joel | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

BLACK, John | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 2:15 PM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Anthony | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 2:30 PM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PRATT, Kenneth | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gympie, November 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Premium Content Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Crime Police have charged a man with murder after a body was found earlier this month. The wanted man was found more than 750km away in Mackay.

        4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        Premium Content 4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        News Businesses failing to comply with safety standards across the Gympie region.

        FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        News From historic hotels to management businesses near spectacular tourists hot spots...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites