Gympie District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Gympie :
JOHNSTON, Russell | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
CROWLEY,Jack | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
KILLIAN, Bradley | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WILLIAMS, Thomas | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
GALLAHER, Teleaha | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
MATTHEWS, Peter | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)
ISAACSON, Joel | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)
BLACK, John | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 2:15 PM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
GREEN, Anthony | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | 2:30 PM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
PRATT, Kenneth | Judge Cash QC | District Court 1 Ground Floor | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Gympie, November 16