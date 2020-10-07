Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane

by Staff writers
7th Oct 2020 7:23 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SALTNER, Jade Antony; BATTEN; Rhys Jacob | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAR, Arwa Valmai | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARTWRIGHT; DESAI; DUDAREC; HODGES; HOPKINS; JENKINS; JERVIS; LUAL; NEILSON; NEW; RICHARDSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BRITTON; ROMA; TRINH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARBUTT, Tristan James; KEITH, Matthew Alexander | Judge Smith | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DALEY, Joseph Michael | Judge Rackemann | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HEATHER, Arani Zane | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JOHNSON, Scott Daniel; SLOAN, Bailey John | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Shannon Francis | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MURRAY, Dean Thomas | Judge Kefford | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GOONDIWINDI MATTER | Judge Williamson QC | Court 27 Floor 7 | 2:15 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LUXFORD, Steven Michael | Judge Dann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BERTHUN, Adam Christopher | Judge Dann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 7

brisbane district court

