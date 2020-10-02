Menu
Names of people appearing in the District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on October 2.
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 2

by Staff writers
2nd Oct 2020 6:35 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CATTY, Andrew Mark | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEE, Ashley Anne Arakahia | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

COTTER, Jim Leslie | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

MANNING | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PIMENTEL, Pablo Ludwid Tan | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MIROTSOS, Anthony George | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; NTAWANKA, John | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; ANDERSON; BAKLAS; BOSSCHER; CONFORTI; COWAN; DAVIS; FAZIL; HALLIFAX; HYDE; JONES; KIMURA; KYNUNA; LAWERENCE; LI; MACRAE; MATTEY; MCALISTER; MHUTO; NAJARIYAN; PHILLIPS; ROCHFORD; STEEDMAN; STORRS; STROFIELD; TAWIL; TUCKER; VADIVEL; WARREN; WEGENER; WHITE; WILLMOT; NISSEN; MOORE; DALEY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLADE-HARKER; BREWER; BRINDLEY; CASEY; DEEN; ELWELL; GLOVER; GUNES; HARRISON; HARRY; KRAUSE; MILLER; NEW; PALMER; PEARCE; ROBINSON; URUAMO | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

EDWARDS, Christopher David; GOURLEY, Keenan Lee | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YOSSUF, Dubat | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

ELLIOTT, Theresa Lual | Judge Cash QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SUTTIE, Daniel David | Judge Cash QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CONDIE, Bobby John; IRONMONGER, Ryan James | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

brisbane court court editors picks ipswich court sunshine coast court

