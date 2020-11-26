Menu
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
26th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WOFFENDEN, Richard James; TAHANA, Wonda Jennifer | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ORD, Whitney Joyce; BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM;BARNEY;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL;FITZPATRICK-BROWNE; GILL; GRITT; HICKEY; HUYNH;JENKIN;MALE;MARTIN;MCKENNA;MOORE;PEARSON;RAMSAY; RYAN; SPOONER;STENNER; SYED; TOLHURST;VOLK;WILLIAMSON;WILSON;WINIATA;WYBORN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN; JEFFERIES; SINGLETON; SUYASH; WALSH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DUX, Scott Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBOLEWSKI, Benjaman | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 8:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CORCORAN, Ben Joseph; SHELTON, Dante | Judge Lynham | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

FARRELL, Scott Andrew | Judge Lynham | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TORRENS, Richard James; FISHER, Kyle Reece | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GORE, Craig Kirin | Judge Byrne QC | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

