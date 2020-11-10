Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CLARKE; COX, C; COX, J; DUX; EARL; EVANS; GRAVESON; MAGUIRE; PRAMSCHUFER; PUIA; RUTTER; RYAN; SCANLAN; LORENZO; TURNER; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DRAKE; DOODSON; FAHAD; GEBREZGI; GRIBBEN; KAHLER; MANN; SMITH, D; SMITH, J; WESSLING; WONG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PANAGARIS, Dimitrious | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNE, Stephen | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARSONS, Natalie Marie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SOFTLEY, Shannon Jay; MARGETTS, Stephen Jesse Ward; MCDONALD, Mark Donald; WIGFULL, Helene Irene | Judge Long S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SULLIVAN, Tyra Jade | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

BANKS, Gordon Keith | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU, Topa | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10

More Stories

Show More
court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        Premium Content Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        News A camping trip with his girlfriend landed a 35yo man in court when her father dobbed him in to police

        Child care centre developers take council to court

        Premium Content Child care centre developers take council to court

        News Planning staff at Gympie Regional Council said the proposed new child care centre...

        ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        Premium Content ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        News Gympie community leaders give their honest reaction to the outcome of the US...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites