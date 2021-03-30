Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 30
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
30th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

WALLIKER, Rebecca Anne; HULCOMBE, Michael John; STARR, Jason John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAUD, Surendra | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AMOS; ATOSH; BROWN; CAMPBELL; CLARKE, A; CLARKE, N; FOX; JONES; KALLEPALLI; LUDWIG; MANNERS; MCKEEN; MOHAMMADI; NEWTON; OZMEN; RENELLA; TIMU; TRETHEWEY; VANDERVLIS; VISSER; WHEELER; WOODWARD; PICKTHORNE; COLEGATE; SCHODDE; DAVEY; LOIZOU; TAIT; DEKUKU; NEILSON; GREGORY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PETTIGREW, Matthew Raymond | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Sam Joseph | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

STEEDMAN, Anthony James | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAING, Jessica Maree | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LOQUIAS, Catherine | Judge Muir | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MAJOR, Traviss Brian | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYAN, Aidan | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

SAUNDERS, Hamilton Foster | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 30

