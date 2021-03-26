Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 26
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SEARL, James David; PULLEN, James Douglas; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun; RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria; EBRAHIMI, Ali; WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR; COWLE; DADDO; FORBES; HARRIS; HELMERS; MALY; MARTIN; RICHARDS; SAUD; SMITH; TRAN; WARD; YOUNG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LOQUIAS, Catherine | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOAN, Mai; NGUYEN, Tan Phat | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

OTTAVIANO, Shannon Dean | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KARITO, Tewurutai | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

STEEDMAN, Anthony James | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

NEWHAM, Robert James | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CRAMB, Braiden Thomas | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL, Joyce Margaret; OSTERMAN, John Olf | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

EARL, Glen Maxwell | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LYMAR, Steven Dean; HAYES, Steven Michael | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

court court list

