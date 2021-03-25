Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CLARKE, Ngairomata; MASKEY, Nicholas Scott; MILLS, Jacinta Angela | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

REUMER, Allana | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBSON; ERTEL; GENTNER; HO; HOLMES; HUISH; KIRKPATRICK; KIRK-PATRICK; MAHONEY; MOSTYN; NIVALA; OSBORNE, Joseph; OSBORNE, Joshua; OSBORNE, T; SMITH; LABROOY; DERRICK | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MATTHEWS; RAYNER; SMITH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUMBLE; BOND; SCHOFIELD; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PETERS, Amanda | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie Thomas | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SANDERSON, Andrew John; JONES, Michael Gregory | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KUHN, Reece Anthony | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELKHI, Mohammed Hussaini | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

BRYER, Graham Douglas; MAYER, Glen David | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

PISTANILA, Dragos-Horatiu | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

