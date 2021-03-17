This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JACKSON, Loren Grace; CHAMBERS, Ashley Robert; SEALEY, Christopher John; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MAYER, Glen David | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DU; HARRISON; MILLS; NISBET; STEVENS; TOMKINS; WALLIS; BELL; ALCORN; RICHARDSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LIU; BAKER, S; BYRNE; CLELAND; EVANS; HYDE; MORGAN; NAUER; POLLOCK; RENELLA; RILEY; STRAFFORD; BAKER, J; BERRYMAN; DEEN, I; DEEN, M; DEEN, Z; EASES; MORRISON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

COMB, Lewis Adam | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAW-COBBO, Jake Ashley; ROWE, Bradley James | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Craig Allen James; WHITEHEAD, Jack | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HUYNH, Quan | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAY, Trevor | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Dylan James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 17