Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUTSON; MACKAY; ZERVOS; ASHFORD; CLAIR; CONOLEY; ISSAK; LAVERIE; NEWHAM; ROGERS; ROPER; VANZETTA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

LEACH; BROOKS; WILSON; POPE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JAMES, Reece | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz Nabil | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NOCKE-CAMERON, Joshua Thomas; DOWNEY, Kenneth Norman | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 27

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Wheelchair’ excuse gets woman nowhere in Gympie court

        Premium Content ‘Wheelchair’ excuse gets woman nowhere in Gympie court

        News The 33-year-old mother had crashed her ute days before she was due in court, but it was not enough to get her out of trouble for failing to turn up

        Tragedy as man drowns at popular swimming hole

        Premium Content Tragedy as man drowns at popular swimming hole

        Breaking Police divers have found the body of a man who drowned at a popular Sunshine Coast...

        Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

        Premium Content Big guns reveal ‘state of the region’ to business community

        Business The Gympie Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2021 with a breakfast meeting early...

        Gympie’s Citizen of the Year ‘humbled’ by special honour

        Premium Content Gympie’s Citizen of the Year ‘humbled’ by special honour

        News “It’s not about me, it’s about the event and the community that you’re actually...