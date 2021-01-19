Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
19th Jan 2021 7:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

LYMAR, Steven Dean; HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; FORBES; DAVEY; GODDARD; JAGGARD; PIVAC; SMITH; TELFER; VANDERVLIS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FLANAGAN; MARR; PLATTS; REHMAN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARKHAM, Dylan Peter | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terence John; BOSE, Dipjit | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TURNER, Kiara Lee | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYTON, David Robert | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRIERLEY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 19

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver on drug ‘cocktail’ slams into car at 100km/h

        Premium Content Driver on drug ‘cocktail’ slams into car at 100km/h

        News The Gympie region father ‘didn’t see’ the Subaru he rear-ended at roadworks on the Bruce Hwy

        ‘Our hearts have been shattered’: Family mourns crash victim

        Premium Content ‘Our hearts have been shattered’: Family mourns crash victim

        News Funds are being raised for the Glenwood man’s funeral

        Child porn downloader says he was just curious

        Premium Content Child porn downloader says he was just curious

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man who downloaded and shared child abuse images says “stupid...

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Gympie? Nominations are now open to find...