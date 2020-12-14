Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;LYMAR, Steven Dean;SUEY, Montell Malcolm;TAVELLA, Kayla Maree | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APPLEBY;BAILEY;BALFOUR;CELONA;CHRISTOFFELSZ;DADDO;EVANS;FOXALL;HEILBRONN;LEONARD;LORD;MACKAY;MUNRO;MURCOTT;OSBORNE;RYAN;SHEGOG;SHIN;SINGH;SOUTHERN;STEEDMAN;STREPELIAS;SULLIVAN;TUDMAN;TYSON;WOHLMAN; | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEENLEIGH MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

BARKER, Joel Wayne; OTTESEN, Kelly Leigh; PHILLIPS, Douglas Allan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAWYER, Sean Robert | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GOWER, Nicholas Clive | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Luke | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 12:30 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ERSKINE, Aaron David | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARREN, Adrian Mark; CHECCHETTO, Fabiano Lorenzo; HOLLIER, Natasha Jane; YUSUF, Liban | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 14

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Premium Content Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Weather Southeast Queensland residents have been warned to brace for cyclone-like conditions as a big wet continues to drench areas from Bundaberg to northern NSW.

        Why Gympie council paid a liquor lobbyist almost $5k

        Premium Content Why Gympie council paid a liquor lobbyist almost $5k

        News A Sunshine Coast-based lobbyist was engaged by Gympie Regional Council in the...

        Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

        Premium Content Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

        Breaking Police are appealing for anyone that may have dasham footage

        Jerome slams Hartwig’s rebuke of Dodt’s cartoon as hypocritical

        Premium Content Jerome slams Hartwig’s rebuke of Dodt’s cartoon as...

        News ‘Defamed in every possible way”: former mayoral candidate Tim Jerome said he...