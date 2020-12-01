Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HEALY, Jaimie Maree; PATON, Jaymilee Susan; WARD, John Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BISENGETA IDI; BRETT; COX; DOLAR; ELAYOUBY; FAHAD; HANSEN; JENKINS; LUCEY; MAYBIR; MCCURDY; MCDONALD; PAIN; PUIA; RAMSAY; ROOM; RUTTER; SANKEY; TELFER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI; DOWNES; GODDARD; VANDERVLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PASSMORE, Rebecca Maree; DALEY, Joseph Paul | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HERROD, Jebson John Pidgeon | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MACKAY MATTERS | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROEBUCK, Michael Bryan; O'LEARY, Jodie Anne | Judge Rackemann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCGEADY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Muir | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Dann | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1

More Stories

brisbane court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fearless mum defeats armed, hooded man in dead of night

        Premium Content Fearless mum defeats armed, hooded man in dead of night

        News A baby slept while the Gympie woman woke to find a man in her flat brandishing a knife and bat, yelling ‘Where’s the money? Where’s the money?’

        Gympie’s unemployment spikes to five year high

        Premium Content Gympie’s unemployment spikes to five year high

        News The region’s unemployment rate spiked on the back of COVID, but still remained one...

        Mayor wants full inquiry into Fraser Island fire response

        Premium Content Mayor wants full inquiry into Fraser Island fire response

        News It comes as the fire threatens Valley of The Giants

        21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        Premium Content 21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        News Developers of the Corella Rd project opposite the Gympie cemetery got the green...