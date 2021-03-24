’Distressing screams’ heard as teen electrocuted at home

17-year-old electrocuted in an accident at an Upper Caboolture home

A 17-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted at a home north of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to a private property on the corner of Darley Rd and Thyme Court about 8pm Tuesday.

One witness reported hearing some "distressing screaming", before the sirens. Others reported hearing a big bang.

Police, paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded, along with Workplace Health and Safety investigators and several Energex crews.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and Workplace Health and Safety were now the lead agency investigating.

Friends of the victim, who's name is yet to be released, have shared dozens of touching tributes to the young man, on social media.

Kiah Connelly wrote: "I can't believe you're gone mate, you were taken too soon. Love you forever".

Jill Rushton wrote: " Such a beautiful young life lost too soon. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

"Rest in peace beautiful, you will always be remembered," wrote Kat Wilson.

Bree Bullock wrote: "Love you man, rest easy taken to soon sending my love to your family and friends".

AJ Aspery said: "I didn't believe it at first. You were taken too soon. Rest in peace."

Ethan Smith said he just couldn't believe it.

"It's hard to think that your gone mate you were taken to soon, rest easy."

