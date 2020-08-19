’Distressing’ school letter in teacher sex abuse case

A high school has sent out a letter to parents about “distressing” allegations involving one of their teachers.

A teacher at Adelaide High School has faced court charged with sex offences for the first time.

The 62-year-old man was arrested in June and charged with one count of aggravated indecent assault.

Adelaide Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the investigation was ongoing, and police were still speaking to two more possible alleged victims.

"In addition to that, there's another matter ongoing within the school community that involves numerous people being spoken to," a police prosecutor told the court.

For that reason, Chief Magistrate Judge Mary-Louise Hribal ordered the man's identity be kept secret.

However, the case will return to court in three weeks to allow police time to conduct interviews.

The teacher made no comment as he left court with a lawyer.

In a letter to parents sent after the arrest, the principal of the high school said the man's bail conditions prevented him from "engaging in any child-related work".

"The teacher has been directed away from the workplace and instructed not to attend the school pending the outcome of the police investigation and prosecution," she said.

"I understand this is distressing information."

Recent changes to South Australian law mean alleged sex offenders no longer have their identity automatically protected.

However, a magistrate may still make a specific order, as has happened in this case.

The man was excused from attending the suppression hearing in three weeks, and will next face court in November.

