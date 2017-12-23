Distressing: Gympie family devastated after goats massacred

TRAGIC: The gruesome scene at The Palms where a number of Boer goats were massacred by dogs.

A Gympie family has been left devastated after two dogs massacred five nursing Boer goats on a Palms property Thursday afternoon.

Robert Noble and his wife Debbie arrived home to their 10 hectare property at about 2.30pm to witness two "Mastiff" type dogs "ripping the throats out" of the beloved goats.

The goats were all mothers and nursing nine kids between them.

The offspring, now have to be hand-reared and require 24 hour attention to ensure their survival.

"We may lose them too," Mr Noble said yesterday.

"It is heartbreaking.

"They systematically killed five nannies.

"I don't know why people have those types of dogs.

"As soon as they get off the chain they just kill.

"The message is if I find them on my property I will destroy them," he said.

Mr Noble said he was able to restrain one of the two dogs, but it escaped a short time later.

"Talking with the neighbours and Christmas time is a bad time of year for roaming dogs," Mr Noble said.

"My neighbour has had trouble as well," he said.

Boer goats are one of the more popular breeds in Australia.

Mr Noble said the incident has left his family upset.

"They were the best breeders," Mr Noble said.

"We now have nine kids that need to be hand fed twice a day, they won't take a bottle," he said.

Mt Noble wanted to thanks the Gympie community for the support.

He said he has had an overwhelming amount of offers for help.