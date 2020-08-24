Distraught partner searched for Aysha in days before death

Floral tributes have been left on Petrie Creek Bridge where the body of Aysha Baty was found. Picture: Lachie Millard/ Supplied

The distraught partner of Aysha Baty had not seen her since the morning before her death, according to police who have charged another man with murder.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said it appeared Ms Baty had been "sleeping rough" under Petrie Creek Bridge in Nambour in the lead up to her death.

That is where police allege she was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police were unsure why Ms Baty had left a Woombye home where she had been staying with her partner in the days leading up to her death.

"She was in a relationship at the Woombye address and certainly that male is very distraught and he had last seen her on Friday morning when she returned to the house for a short time," Det Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards addresses media regarding the death of Aysha Baty, 31.

"He said that she had left the residence on Wednesday.

"Him and some friends had tried to locate her on Wednesday evening, without success."

Relationship between murder charged and Baty 'unknown'

Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

He said it appeared Ms Baty had been sleeping under the bridge for a couple of days.

"There was certainly sleeping gear there and her personal property was found there."

He said police had no evidence the Burnside man accused of her murder, 34-year-old Dylan Alexander Wilson, and Ms Baty had met before Saturday morning.

"We don't know how that interaction came to occur that resulted in this terrible incident," he said.

"We don't know if they had met each other before then or certainly we have got no information that they knew each other."

SES volunteers help police search for any evidence along Petrie Creek at Nambour near where Aysha Baty was found dead in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo: Lachie Millard

It came after police and State Emergency Service volunteers searched Petrie Park and Quota Park on Sunday.

Det Sen-Sgt Edwards could not confirm whether or not Ms Baty was pregnant but said she did not have any children.

He also said police had spoken with a couple who had initially called triple-0 about 1.30am.

"They had come from the (Nambour) RSL (on) just an evening out.

"They'd walked across the bridge and then they were alerted to some noise, turned around and they saw some type of assault taking place with a weapon at that time.

"It was very alarming.

"They were an older couple in the night.

"They didn't want to become targets themselves.

"Certainly the male did try and push his wife into the alleyway a bit so she wasn't seen.

"He was able to ring triple-0 and keep a look on what was occurring."

Mourners pay their respects at Petrie Creek Bridge in Nambour on Sunday. Photo: Lachie Millard

He said a post mortem examination was due to be carried out on Monday morning.

"I think at this time we can safely say that she was assaulted a number of times with what we believe was a cricket bat and we certainly believe that she suffered numerous stab wounds as well."

Police are calling for anyone who knew Ms Baty or Mr Wilson to come forward as they try to piece together their movements in the lead up to Saturday.

Det Sen-Sgt Edwards said police were looking for a pair of running shoes with "fairly iridescent-type laces" they believed Mr Wilson had in the days leading up to the incident.

He also asked any drivers who went past the scene about 1.30am to come forward.

"We would certainly like to thank the community for its ongoing assistance and the information provided so far."