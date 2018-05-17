'Disrespect': MP slams forum held after land laws passed

"It's a disgrace that the laws were passed without listening to farmers and despite thousands of submissions,” Gympie MP Tony Perrett says about the new land clearing legislation.

QUESTIONING the logic of holding a public forum on vegetation laws which have already passed Parliament, Gympie MP Tony Perrett has slammed the State Government for its "disrespect”.

Mr Perrett said the Palaszczuk's Government's level of genuine consultation was laid bare, using a question without notice to ask about the Mansfield Electorate Environment forum held on May 10, despite the laws having already been "rammed through”.

The letter from Labor Mansfield MP Corinne McMillan invited local residents to "make suggestions” on vegetation management laws.

Mr Perrett said farmers in regional Queensland deserved to be heard about laws that would directly affect them.

"It's a disgrace that the laws were passed without listening to farmers and despite thousands of submissions,” Mr Perrett said.

"This just shows the Labor Government puts its own interests first and asks the community later.”

Mr Perrett said Labor Agriculture Minister Mark Furner did not comment on the forum or letter but unleashed an irrational attack on farmers over Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's reception at Beef Week.

The letter from the Mansfield MP offered residents the chance to "liaise with local environmental leaders and be able to develop your understandings” in regard to tree clearing laws and the plastic bag reforms.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the forum was another slap in the face for farmers.

"This arrogant Labor Government won't sit down and talk with Queensland farmers on the vegetation management laws that directly affect them, but they are willing to talk to inner-city Brisbane residents,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"Any suggestions made at the community forum fell on deaf ears because the Palaszczuk Labor Government had already rammed their devastating vegetation management laws through Parliament a week earlier on May 3.

"The divide between city and country is only getting wider with a Labor Government focused on snapping up green votes in Brisbane to the detriment of Queensland's farming communities.”